Watch Live: Boston renames bridge to honor Bill Russell

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is officially renaming the North Washington Street Bridge in Bill Russell's honor in a ceremony Monday morning.

You can watch it live on CBS News Boston at 9 am in the video above.

Charlestown will now connect to Boston's West End and North End with the the "William Felton 'Bill' Russell Bridge."

Russell's widow, Jeannine Russell, will join Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey at the ceremony to honor the Celtics legend. Celtics co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca and current and former players will also be there

The bridge is currently under construction and should be finished by the spring.

Bill Russell's Legacy

Russell won 11 championships in his 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, but the renaming of the bridge is to honor his work during the Civil Rights movement. Russell was always a champion for equality, and often endured racism and abuse from fans around the country and in Boston during his playing days.

Russell was at the March on Washington in 1963 when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech. He was also a national mentorship leader, and only agreed to have a statue in his likeness put up at Boston's City Hall Plaza if it it promoted and raised money for mentorship programs.

Russell is one of just eight players to win an NCAA title, an NBA title, and a Gold Medal at the Olympics. In addition to being an 11-time champion and five-time MVP as a player, Russell was also the first black head coach in NBA history. He led the Celtics to two titles as a player-coach in 1968 and 1969.

He was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 and had his No. 6 retired by the Celtics in 1995. Russell died at the age of 88 in 2022.