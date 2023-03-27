Matt Light says Bill O'Brien will bring tons of accountability to Patriots offense

FOXBORO -- The Patriots offense in 2022 was an absolute mess. Things should be much better in 2023 thanks to Bill O'Brien taking over at offensive coordinator.

Mostly, because O'Brien won't accept any of the nonsense that brought New England down last season. While last year's unit was led by inexperienced coaches in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, O'Brien has plenty of experience running an offense, including right here in New England. And even when it was Tom Brady quarterbacking the Patriots, O'Brien still wouldn't accept any baloney from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

While O'Brien's knowledge and offensive wherewithal should help New England turn things around in 2023, it's another one of the coach's attributes that will really get things back on track: His accountability.

Just ask former Patriots left tackle Matt Light, who saw O'Brien in action on the New England sideline for five of his 11 seasons with the team. Light's final season in the NFL was spent with O'Brien as his offensive coordinator, and he saw O'Brien's no-nonsense approach up close.

"In terms of accountability, there is no way to slack on that when he is at the helm," Light told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton on Sunday night's Sports Final. "I'm not saying they were looking for that last year. But Billy O., you're going to do it his way and you're going to work hard to get it right every single time.

"They need that discipline," Light said of the Patriots, adding that they could use another playmaker or two to get O'Brien's offense really firing.

Chances are we won't be seeing quarterback Mac Jones throw any more temper tantrums now that O'Brien is roaming the sidelines. O'Brien's hiring should benefit the quarterback the most, after Jones struggled mightily in his second NFL season under the tutelage of (or lack thereof) Patricia and Judge. Jones and O'Brien briefly worked together as the QB left Alabama and O'Brien entered as a coordinator under Nick Saban, so they have a level of familiarity.

Where Light really sees Jones benefiting from O'Brien is through the trust that the coordinator will have in his quarterback to go out and be himself.

"He's going to give him everything that he can, but ultimately he's going to trust him. Just go out and play your game. That is what you want out of a coach, a guy who says I believe in you and is confident in your abilities," said Light. "Sometimes, the head coach can be a little intimidating. When Bill Belichick walks into the room and you're a quarterback or a lineman and starts telling you some things, it can get intimidating.

"But [Mac] has been around long enough and I think he understands what the expectations are. I think Bill O'Brien is going to give him the ability to go out and do what he does," added Light.

Those are some pretty serious thoughts from an otherwise less-than-serious fellow in Light. Known as a jokester during his playing days, Light is keeping up with that reputation in retirement. On Wednesday, he'll host his 10th annual "Fool's Night Out" comedy show at Memoire at Encore Boston Harbor. Light and comedians Lenny Clarke, Steve Sweeney, and Christine Hurley (among others) will get everyone ready for April Fool's Day coming up later this week.

"Why not celebrate? It's my favorite holiday of the year," said Light. "Who doesn't want to laugh at this time of the year?"

Light promises plenty of laughter at the even, including some of his "special" moments as an NFL prankster. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets to Light's "Fool's Night In" on Wednesday night.