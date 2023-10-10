Bill O'Brien credits Malik Cunningham for improvement on Patriots' practice squad

BOSTON -- In case you haven't noticed, the Patriots' picture at quarterback right now is not particularly rosy.

Mac Jones is in the midst of the worst stretch of his career, and Bailey Zappe has looked to be in over his head during his two relief appearances over the past couple of weeks. It's to the point where some fans are calling for the Patriots to give a real look to Will Grier, who hasn't played in a game since 2019 and posted a passer rating of 33.2 in his two career starts.

So, it's suboptimal for New England.

Other fans, though, are still feeling a certain way about the work done by Malik Cunningham back in the Patriots' preseason opener in August. Against the Texans that night, he went 3-for-4 passing (with the lone incompletion being an end zone drop) while rushing five times for 34 yards and a touchdown, leading New England on its lone touchdown drive of the entire game.

It was, admittedly a lot of fun. And it led to the rookie quarterback-turned-receiver's name trending in the Boston area on Tuesday morning.

Cunningham, though, was brought aboard the Patriots to be a receiver. And though the preseason results in that area were the opposite of electric, the Patriots appear intent on keeping him at that position.

Still, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was asked about Cunningham on Tuesday, and he showered the rookie in praise for his work on the practice field.

"Malik did a good job in the preseason. Malik works very hard. He does a good job on the practice squad, plays a lot of receiver. He played some quarterback last week with mimicking Taysom Hill. But yeah, he does a really good job, and he's continued to improve," O'Brien said. "He's probably one of the most improved practice squad players that we have. So, good guy to work with."

That note that Cunningham has largely played at receiver was significant, as it could and should limit any public outcry for the rookie to be thrown behind center in a live NFL game. But it was nevertheless a welcome update on one of the only standout offensive players from the Patriots' preseason.