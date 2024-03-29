Bill Belichick is reportedly writing a book

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick currently has some free time on his hands. The former Patriots head coach is reportedly going to use that time to write a book.

What that book will be about is currently unknown, as is which company will be publishing Belichick's tome. But Belichick is set write something, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

Hopefully whatever Belichick writes will pull the curtain back and give his side of his 24-year career with the Patriots, which included six Super Bowl victories, 296 wins overall, and countless stories from the football field. He was never exactly open when standing at the podium during his tenure as Patriots head coach, and we certainly didn't get his side of things during the Apple TV docuseries The Dynasty.

Or he'll write a 1,000-page book on the beauty of special teams play. That seems like the most likely outcome if we're being honest.

With a coaching career that spans half a century, plus a football-crazed home with his father a longtime coach and scout at the Naval Academy, Belichick has a plethora of experiences that people would love to read about. Even if he just goes into coaching techniques and stays away from some of the more salacious points of his career would be an interesting journey for fans.

There have been a few books published about the future Hall of Famer, such as David Halberstam's The Education of a Coach in 2005 and Ian O'Connor's Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time in 2018. But a lot has happened since 2018, and fans are dying to hear Belichick's full thoughts on the end of the New England dynasty.

Whether or not that will actually be a topic in his upcoming book is unknown. But with no coaching job for 2024 and no desire to go into television, Belichick is will be putting something in print, and the majority of football fans will be patiently waiting to see what he's got to say.