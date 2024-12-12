Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor react to Bill Belichick becoming UNC head coach

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick is heading back to college, accepting the head-coaching position at the University of North Carolina. One of the best head coaches in NFL history will now try his hand at college football for the first time ever.

It's a move no one envisioned a month ago, but is set to become a reality on Thursday when the UNC Board of Trustees vote to approve Belichick's hiring (and five-year contract). While the deal was reported throughout the day on Wednesday, UNC's announcement in the evening still sent shockwaves throughout the football world.

Given Belichick's status at the top of the football hierarchy, other legends of the game had some things to say about the move. That includes two of the greatest players to ever take the field in the NFL, both of whom Belichick had the honor to coach to multiple championships.

Tom Brady congratulates Bill Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won 249 games and six Super Bowls together in New England, leading the charge in the "Patriot Way." Brady congratulated Belichick via Instagram on Wednesday night, and believes we'll soon be talking about "The Tar Heel Way" in Chapel Hill.

"Congrats Coach," Brady posted to his Instagram story over a screen shot of the UNC's announcement. "The Tar Heel way is about to become a thing."

Tom Brady reacts to Bill Belichick becoming North Carolina’s next head coach:



“Congrats Coach



The Tar Heel way is about to become a thing 💯”



(IG: @tombrady) pic.twitter.com/Iyv0i2D9aP — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) December 12, 2024

While Brady and Belichick's working relationship ended in 2020 when the quarterback left New England to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they've always expressed respect and admiration for each other -- outside of some jokes at the Tom Brady roast.

But if there is one player that Belichick loves more than Brady, it's Lawrence Taylor.

Lawrence Taylor says UNC's stock is up with Belichick

Belichick coached Taylor while he was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. The pair helped the Giants win two Super Bowls, with the ferocious L.T. leading Belichick's dominant defensive scheme.

One of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, Taylor is also a North Carolina alum. Taylor offered up loads of praise for Belichick and his move to UNC, via a text exchange shared by longtime New York football writer Gary Myers.

"UNC stock has just gone up!!!" Taylor texted longtime NFL reporter Gary Myers.

I just texted Lawrence Taylor, the greatest player in North Carolina history, to get his thoughts on Bill Belichick taking the job at his alma mater.

"UNC stock has just gone up!!!" Taylor texted.

"You like it?" I asked.

"Absolutely," he said.

"Did you talk to him about it?" I… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) December 11, 2024

Taylor told Myers he spoke to Belichick about taking the UNC job leading up to Wednesday's decision.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Belichick can bring to the college game at the age of 72 after he spent the last five decades coaching in the NFL. It's a new challenge for the future Hall of Famer, one that many of his former NFL players are eager to see play out on Saturday afternoons.