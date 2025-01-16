Bill Belichick reportedly hasn't signed his contract with UNC

Bill Belichick is the new head football coach at UNC. Why did he choose the Tar Heels?

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick has not yet signed his contract with the University of North Carolina, which is making school officials wonder if he's planning a departure for the NFL, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. However, UNC general manager Mike Lombardi has once again shot down any rumblings of Belichick bolting Chapel Hill for the NFL.

Belichick has only signed a term sheet proposal with North Carolina and not an official contract, according to Jones. That term sheet is the only signed document between Belichick and UNC, the school confirmed to Jones.

Though Jones' sources said that it's not uncommon for months to pass between a coach signing a term sheet proposal and a final, official contract, the language in the term sheet proposal could lead to a messy situation should Belichick bolt for the NFL in the near future.

Belichick has a $10 million buyout in his contract if he leaves before June 1, which drops to $1 million if he departs at any time after that date. With no official contract signed by the head coach, it's unclear if he would be able to sidestep that buyout should an NFL team come calling in the near future.

"Industry sources say that could create to a legal gray area about how much, if any, of a buyout would exist if Belichick left for the pros," wrote Jones.

However, it doesn't sound like Belichick has any plans to leave North Carolina, according to his general manager.

Mike Lombardi reiterates Bill Belichick is committed to UNC

For the second time this week, Tar Heels GM Mike Lombardi took to X to reiterate Belichick's commitment to North Carolina. He posted the following in response to Jones' story on Thursday:

"Bill is recruiting in DC today and Baltimore tomorrow. His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team," wrote Lombardi. "The NFL isn't a option so please stop making it one. Thank you."

Bill is recruiting in DC today and Baltimore tomorrow. His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isnt a option so please stop making it one. Thank you. https://t.co/Z5sRAcYOCB — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiuncgm) January 16, 2025

On Tuesday, Lombardi fired back at an article written by Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, which said that UNC officials were nervous about Belichick leaving for the NFL because the coach was slow to put together a full staff. Lombardi said they weren't being slow with the process, just diligent.

We are not slow, just being diligent, hired three people on Sunday, not one is nervous other than this erronous report. A completly fabracated story. thank you. https://t.co/eQysGzgGyv — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiuncgm) January 14, 2025

Rumblings of Belichick returning to the NFL have gotten louder with more opportunities opening around the league. But he hasn't been connected to any opening (at least not yet), including the head-coaching vacancy of the Dallas Cowboys, which opened up earlier this week when Jerry Jones fired Mike McCarthy.

Since being introduced by the Tar Heels on Dec. 12, Belichick has stated adamantly that he is committed to UNC.

"I didn't come here to leave," he said at his introductory press conference when asked about possibly returning to the NFL.