Bill Belichick to the Falcons has reportedly "lost momentum"

BOSTON -- Last week, it felt like Bill Belichick moving on to Atlanta was a foregone conclusion. But now, it's unclear if Belichick's career with the Falcons will even take flight.

Belichick becoming the next head coach with the Falcons has reportedly "lost momentum" over the last week, according to The Athletic's Josh Kendall.

"At the very least, the Belichick candidacy has lost momentum in the past week, with multiple league sources telling The Athletic that assuming it's 'Belichick or bust' is inaccurate," Kendall wrote Tuesday.

Belichick, who parted ways with the Patriots after the season following a 24-year run in New England, has interviewed with Atlanta twice regarding the franchise's vacancy at head coach. He initially met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and then with a group of Atlanta executives last week.

But the Falcons have kept the door open for anyone looking for a head coaching position. Atlanta has already interviewed over a dozen candidates for the job, and Mike Vrabel is expected to meet with the team later this week.

So far, the Falcons are the only team that Belichick is known to have interviewed with since leaving New England. The Washington Commanders, L.A. Chargers, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks also have openings at head coach, while the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders (and the Patriots, of course) have filled their vacancies.

While it's reportedly no longer "Belichick or bust" for the Falcons, it may be "Atlanta or bust" for Belichick.