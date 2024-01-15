Bill Belichick to the Cowboys feels like the perfect match for all parties

FOXBORO -- Mike McCarthy is still the head coach of the Cowboys, at least for now. But with yet another season ending in disappointment, the Bill Belichick rumors are really beginning to swirl around Dallas.

McCarthy had the Cowboys sitting as the No. 2 seed in the NFC after another 12-win regular season, and the team carried some real Super Bowl aspirations into the playoffs. Those evaporated rather quickly on Sunday afternoon, as the Cowboys were thoroughly embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers, 48-32, on their home turf. And it really wasn't even that close, with the Packers racing out to a 27-0 lead in the first half.

Rumblings, rumors, and -- mostly -- wishes of Belichick's employment in Dallas began to swirl before the game even got to halftime on Sunday. Many were wondering if Dallas owner and grand poobah of Cowboys football Jerry Jones would even let McCarthy coach in the second half after an embarrassing 30 minutes of football.

Jones was beside himself after the game, calling it one of the most painful losses of his ownership. The Cowboys have now lost on Wild Card weekend twice in the last three years, and on Sunday, they became the first 2-seed to lose to a 7-seed since the NFL went with a 14-team playoff format in 2020. McCarthy has led the team to three straight 12-win seasons, but has just one playoff win in that span.

Most important, Dallas hasn't won a Super Bowl since 1995. You better believe the 81-year-old Jones is going to do everything in his power to change that in the coming years.

And there is only one man he should call whenever Jones decides to move on from McCarthy: Bill Belichick.

It makes too much sense for both sides. Belichick is looking to win now after his 24-year run in New England came to an end, and Dallas has the roster to do just that. Belichick would love to coach a defensive All Pro like Micah Parsons, the closest thing to a modern era Lawrence Taylor, and he'd be inheriting a top-5 defense in the NFL.

The Cowboys need a head coach who can get them over the hump and win in the playoffs, and Belichick proved that he could do that time and time again in New England. Whether he can do that without Tom Brady remains in question, but he'd have a much better chance at winning a playoff game with Dak Prescott (postseason warts and all) than he did with Mac Jones two years ago. And he has an owner committed to winning and ponying up the funds necessary to build a winning roster.

Whenever Jerry Jones opts to move on from McCarthy, which feels like a foregone conclusion at this point, his first phone call should be to Belichick -- if he hasn't placed a call already. Jones would love to have a coach of Belichick's clout come and finish his career in Dallas, where he'd likely break Don Shula's win record sometime over the next two seasons.

But what Jones would love even more is to snag Belichick after Robert Kraft decided to move on from the future Hall of Famer, and have him add to his Super Bowl collection while wearing a Cowboys hoodie. With both sides focused on winning now, the Belichick-Cowboys connection feels like a perfect match for all parties.