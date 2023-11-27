Bill Belichick calls report that he already has his next destination "ridiculous"

FOXBORO -- With the season spiraling down the drain for the New England Patriots, there has been a lot of chatter about the future of the organization. And for the first time in a long, long time, there has been a lot of talk about the future of Bill Belichick on New England's sidelines.

As the Patriots fell further and further down the standings, there were rumblings that Belichick could be fired. Those evolved into Belichick not getting fired, but likely not returning in 2024. And those stories have now branched off into Belichick potentially already having an exit plan in place, with ESPN's Dan Orlovsky casually throwing out that he's heard that Belichick already has his next destination decided.

That obviously started a guessing game of where Belichick could land in 2024. We've heard Washington. We've heard Dallas. We've heard Los Angeles with the Chargers, since Bill loves the beach.

It's all been a bit... wild, considering there is still a third of the 2023 season remaining. On Monday, with the Patriots sitting at 2-9 following their a Week 12 loss to the New York Giants, Belichick was asked about that "report" by Orlovsky.

He gave a typical Belichick answer.

"Yeah, that's ridiculous," Belichick said during his morning interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

A follow-up was asked whether or not Belichick could envision himself coaching anywhere else.

"Just trying to do the best job that I can right now. Obviously I need to do better," he said.

A lot of Patriots need to do better at a lot of things. The offense can't score, averaging just 13.5 points per game -- second-to-last in the league. And special teams continues to falter, as rookie Chad Ryland missed a potential game-tying 35-yard field goal in the final seconds of Sunday's loss.

But it all goes back to Belichick, who doesn't seem to mind taking the lumps that go with the team's woeful record. He's just focused on trying to finish this disappointing campaign on a high note.

"I don't worry about what everyone else is saying," he said Monday. "I've heard good, I've heard bad. It doesn't matter. I don't really care."