Bill Belichick reveals which Taylor Swift song speaks to him the most

Sports Final: Best-case scenario for Isaiah Bolden after he was carted off field in Patriots-Packers

Sports Final: Best-case scenario for Isaiah Bolden after he was carted off field in Patriots-Packers

Sports Final: Best-case scenario for Isaiah Bolden after he was carted off field in Patriots-Packers

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick isn't quite sure what makes someone a "Swiftie." But it sounds like he might be one himself.

The legendary Patriots head coach was asked on WEEI on Monday morning if he caught any concerts at Gillette Stadium over the summer.

"Yeah, saw a little bit of Taylor," he replied.

Ever a football guy, Belichick couldn't help but respect the way that Swift delivered her three-plus hour performance in a driving rain storm for one of her three shows in Foxboro in May.

"That was pretty impressive. She's tough, man," Belichick said of Swift. "She just stood out there and played right through it."

Taylor Swift performs in the rain at Gillette Stadium in May 2023. TAS Rights Management / Getty Images

Belichick was asked by host Greg Hill if he officially considers himself a Swiftie.

"Officially? I don't know about that. I don't know what officially is," Belichick answered. "What does that mean, like you have a sweatshirt or something?"

When Hill indicated that knowing lyrics would be one key factor to being a Swiftie, Belichick may have proven himself.

"Well look I'm definitely on the, you gotta calm down," Belichick said, referring to Swfit's "You Need To Calm Down" from her 2019 album, "Lover."

"That's pretty good, like you gotta calm down," Belichick added. "There's a lot of times when that's very appropriate. You've just gotta calm down."

For a coach whose public persona often involves being the calmest person in every room he's in, it's not surprising to learn that he connects with the message of that song.