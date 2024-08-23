Rule changes mean Bill Belichick could be eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026

BOSTON -- While Bill Belichick wants to be an NFL head coach again, there is now a silver lining waiting if he doesn't get another gig next year. The waiting period for coaches to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been reduced, making Belichick potentially eligible for a gold jacket as soon as 2026.

We all know that Belichick is going to have a spot in Canton, Ohio eventually. The reason he's only "potentially" eligible for the Class of 2026 is because he may have another head-coaching job for the 2025 season.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced several changes to its selection process on Friday, headlined by the waiting period being reduced from five years to just one. The new rules also say that one coach will be a finalist in each Hall of Fame class, and Belichick has the most Hall-of-Fame worthy résumé out there.

With the selection process for 2025 already underway, these new rules won't go into effect until the Class of 2026. Under the old rules, Belichick wouldn't have been eligible for enshrinement until 2029.

Belichick, 72, led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships over his 24 seasons on the sidelines, giving him the most titles ever for an NFL head coach. He also has two Super Bowl rings from his time with the defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

With 333 overall wins as a head coach, Belichick trails only Don Shula (347) on the NFL's all-time wins list.