"A tough day": Fans emotional as Bill Belichick leaves Patriots

FOXBORO - Some fans made a beeline to Gillette Stadium as soon as they heard the news that Bill Belichick is leaving. "It's a tough day, but I drove up here just to be part of it," said Peter Brodeur, who came from Rhode Island to buy a pin commemorating the coach's last Patriots game in January.

Judy Moreira also went to the pro shop at Gillette as soon as she heard the news. "To get sweatshirts that say 'Do Your Job.' We've got seven grandkids, so we thought that might be a nice little gift for them, you know a parting of the coach's leaving," Moreira said.

The group at the pro shop watched the announcement on big overhead monitors. "I wanted to cry," said Moreira. "You don't see Bill smile too much, but Bill came out and stood pretty close to him and was smiling, and that's a good sign that they really are leaving on good terms."

At the Patriots Hall of Fame, a giant mural of Belichick shows him standing in a hoodie with cut-off sleeves. Some fans wish they could buy one like it. "I think that would be a good seller, the cut-off hoodie. That's Bill Belichick," said Doug Clarke.

"I wish he would stay," said Mike Brewer. "I think he has more to give to the team, but it is what it is."