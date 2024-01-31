Jerry Jones says there's "no doubt" he could work together with Bill Belichick

FOXBORO -- Even after an embarrassing first-round exit from the NFL playoffs, and even with Bill Belichick available for employment, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided that Mike McCarthy deserved another shot as head coach. But Jones still has Belichick on his mind.

Belichick remains unemployed after the Patriots parted ways with the head coach on Jan. 11 following his 24-year run in New England. The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach is likely going to sit out the 2024 season, with only the Washington Commanders job still available.

But if the Cowboys are looking for a new head coach in 2025, it sounds like Jones would absolutely consider Belichick.

"I know him personally and I like him," Jones said when asked about his potential compatibility with Belichick while at the Senior Bowl, according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "There's no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None."

It took a little prodding to get that out of Jones, who sidestepped a few Belichick-related questions before that response. He made it clear that he didn't speak to any head-coaching candidates this offseason, "other than my own."

Belichick had two interviews with the Falcons after his time with the Patriots came to an end, but Atlanta opted to hire Raheem Morris as their next head coach.

A Jones-Belichick marriage in Dallas would be interesting, since both want to be in control of just about every aspect of a football operation and aren't exactly known for playing well with others. But Jones is desperate for his first Super Bowl title in nearly 30 years, and Belichick is just 15 wins away from passing Don Shula's record for the most all-time in NFL history.

It could be a match made in heaven, but it will have to wait another year -- if it happens at all.