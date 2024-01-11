Bill Belichick's work with his foundation recognized by those he knew well

Bill Belichick's work with his foundation recognized by those he knew well

BOSTON - From his arrival to New England to Super Bowl wins, a bar just steps from TD Garden is a treasure trove of memories of Bill Belichick, the greatest football coach of all time.

"It's a worn hoodie with the cut-off sleeves and it's got all the Super Bowls there," West End Johnnie's owner John Caron said while pointing to the framed sweatshirt.

Caron's been friends with Belichick since the day he arrived in Boston.

"That's in New York – the Jets game," Caron explained about an autographed photo of the two.

While Belichick's name and legacy will always be tied to football and the Patriots, his passions are also linked to his foundation. The Bill Belichick Foundation's main event is held at West End Johnnie's every year.

"When he brought the trophy in and held it up," Caron said. "That was a pretty special moment."

If you look closely at the photo, Belichick has a giant smile on his face – rarely seen at the Patriots podium.

The Bill Belichick Foundation provides coaching and mentorship to young people in New England and beyond. Will DiTullio of Boston knows the impact after running the Boston Marathon to raise money for the cause.

"Whether it's the student-athlete being able to go to college," he explained. "Or it's an athletic program that needs funds or grants to maybe fund some uniforms."

The two connected after DiTullio's mother died in 2009. It was a longshot, but he wrote to the coach in hopes of cheering up his father, who's a die-hard Patriots fan.

"Couple more weeks go by and I get a call from my dad and my dad says 'Will, you'll never guess what I got in the mail.' And it's a letter from Bill Belichick expressing condolences for mom's passing," said DiTullio. "This is unbelievable because his perception is so different than what he is when the cameras are away."

That's what those who know Belichick personally are sharing since the news of his departure from the Patriots.

When the cameras are off, he isn't the stone-faced coach fans have come to know.

"He's different from what you see on the news. He really is a special person, he's a really nice guy," Caron said. "Very friendly and actually very funny."