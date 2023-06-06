Bill Belichick explains what life is like for NFL rookies: "Drinking through a fire hose"

BOSTON -- The adjustment from college football to the NFL is likely more difficult than the average fan can properly understand. From the schematics and playbooks involved, to the massive increase in size and speed on the field, the jump from even the highest level of the collegiate game to the professional ranks can be a bit mind-boggling.

Fortunately, Bill Belichick -- ever the wordsmith -- managed to sum up what it's like for rookies adapting to the NFL in the months following draft day in a neat and tidy way.

"Yeah, all the rookies, they've all been good," Belichick said Tuesday when asked specifically about receiver Kayshon Boutte. "They've got a lot to learn, they're trying. Drinking through a fire hose, but that's what it is for rookies coming into the NFL."

Drinking through the fire hose certainly paints quite the visual, and helps to illustrate just how much information the young players are processing around the league.

During that process, Belichick indicated that the key is simply staying afloat.

"But they all put in extra time, they're trying. They're overwhelmed, but they're still afloat, still swimming. Treading water. Eventually it'll sort itself out," Belichick said. "But yeah, no issues with any of 'em really, they're all working hard."

Just in case the message wasn't fully clear, Belichick made sure to add this: "But, you know -- it's a lot."