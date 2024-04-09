Bill Belichick "embarrassed" Matt Rhule with his vast football knowledge

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick does not currently have a football coaching job. It's the first time that's been the case since 1974, when he was a senior at Wesleyan University.

Yet instead of relaxing away from the sport, Belichick is using his newfound free time to share his wisdom.

In addition to visiting his son at the University of Washington and speaking at a coaching clinic in Seattle, Belichick headed to Nebraska to speak at an X's and O's clinic. While there, Belichick took some time to speak to head coach Matt Rhule and his staff about the game.

It's a conversation that left Rhule feeling embarrassed.

"He is so smart, has seen so much that he can make the complex so simple that it humbles you and embarrasses you. I was embarrassed yesterday listening to him, how smart he is, how simple it was," Rhule told reporters.

Rhule said that Belichick spent four and a half hours with the Nebraska coaching staff in addition to speaking at the clinic.

"Three and a half hours in, I was like, 'Coach, would you like ... a water? Cup of coffee? Would you like to use the restroom?' Because I desperately had to use the restroom, and he's like, 'I'm fine, Matt.' And I was like, 'Yes, sir.' And just sitting there and just talking, right, and just his recall from 15 years ago. And the only reason why we don't get through more information is because he's having to slow down to make sure you understand what he's saying."

Rhule's gushing praise continued.

"I mean, so you have this man who's a savant, who's been a defensive coordinator, he's been a special teams coordinator, he could be an offensive coordinator, he's been a head coach twice, he's been a GM, personnel," Rhule said. "And he's talking about football in a way that just like ... I mean, illuminates things and makes things so simple that you're like, 'Oh my goodness.'"

Of course, Belichick didn't have much of a chance to put that knowledge on display for NFL teams in need of a head coach this offseason, as the Atlanta Falcons were the only team to grant the 71-year-old a job interview. Belichick getting shut out of the NFL's jobs led to plenty of speculation about what he may do for work in the coming year. That part is still yet to be determined. But based on the way he's spending his free time these days, it's clear that the man who's breathed football every day of his life for five decades doesn't plan on detaching from the sport any time soon.