Bill Belichick confirms he's "good" with Mac Jones, after QB spoke of "fresh start" on offense

FOXBORO -- Another day, another round of questions about the relationship between Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

This time, it was Belichick's turn, one day after Jones said "I think we're good" when asked if there's any lingering frustration from the coaching fiasco last year involving Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the offense.

"Yeah, again, I'm good with all the players that are on our team. Absolutely," Belichick said.

Belichick did not confirm or deny that there was a universal agreement to have that "fresh start," stating "I'll keep all of my conversations between the players private, you know, for the sake of the players." But he insinuated that a relationship lacking trust and respect would not be functional.

"I trust in all the players we have on our team. If I didn't, they wouldn't be here," Belichick said.

While the talk shows may naturally focus in on the relationship between the head coach and quarterback, Belichick spoke more to the importance of players trusting each other.

"Yeah that's always the way it is with any quarterback and receiver. That's the way it is on any team, any team sport. The guy that you're aligned next to, the guy that you're lined up ahead of or in front of or behind or whatever, just being on the same page and being confident with him so that you can be aggressive," Belichick said. "If you're not, then there's a little bit less aggressiveness because there's a tentativeness of what's he gonna do, what are you gonna do, how are we doing it? So yeah, that's what team sports are, doesn't matter what it is – football, basketball. Whatever it is. You've gotta count on the people that you're with, and they've gotta count on you."