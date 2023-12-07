Bill Belichick will be a "guest picker" on College GameDay for Saturday's Army-Navy game

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick will have a special job for this weekend's Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots head coach will join ESPN's College GameDay crew as a "guest picker" for America's Game.

Belichick will join hosts Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso as the GameDay crew sets up shop in Foxboro. Though, when it comes time to make his pick, it's pretty obvious which team the Patriots head coach will go with when the 5-6 Army Black Knights and the 5-6 Navy Midshipmen go to battle on the football field.

Belichick is a Navy man through and through. He was raised in Annapolis, Maryland as he watched his father, Steve, serve as a football coach at the Naval Academy for over 30 years. Steve Belichick also served in the Navy during World War II.

Saturday will mark the first time that the annual Army-Navy game will be played in New England. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.