Bill Belichick agrees with Andy Reid, John Harbaugh on new NFL kickoff rule

BOSTON -- The NFL clearly wanted the new fair catch rule for kickoffs to pass, to the point where the vote was held during a privileged session.

The Patriots were one of five teams to vote against the rule change, but 26 teams voted to adopt the new rule.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday prior to the Patriots' OTA session at Gillette Stadium, Belichick was asked for his thoughts on the new rule. Instead of offering up his own opinion, he simply sought to echo the comments of fellow old-school coaches Andy Reid and John Harbaugh.

"We'll see about all that. I know Coach Harbaugh was pretty inolved in that. Coach Reid. I think they voiced some comments on it. I probably agree with the things they said," Belichick said.

Reid has previously said that "You don't want to take too many pieces away and you'll be playing flag football." Harbaugh has stated, "We think it's going to create more high-speed head trauma than not having it in there."

Belichick was asked for more of his own thoughts on the matter, but opted to pass on the opportunity.

"Honestly I'm just really concerned about going out there and having a good day today," he said. "All the rest of it, it doesn't really matter what I think. So hopefully -- we had good meetings this morning. Guys are ready to go. Practice will be well-organized, we can get productive plays and reps out of it. Everybody individually and collectively as a team will be better at the end of the day. That's what I'm focused on."