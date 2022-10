Bike lanes on Mass. Ave Bridge will become permanent

Bike lanes on Mass. Ave Bridge will become permanent

BOSTON - The temporary bike lanes on the Mass Ave Bridge will become permanent.

MassDOT set up orange cones to mark the lanes last winter, but vandals kept throwing them off the bridge.

MassDOT says starting next month, it will begin replacing the cones with flexible posts to mark the permanent bike lanes.