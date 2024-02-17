Watch CBS News
Credit card skimmers found at several Big Y supermarkets in Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SPRINGFIELD - Big Y Supermarket is warning shoppers that credit card skimming devices were found at several supermarkets in Massachusetts.

The supermarket chain said the a skimming device was found at a single terminal at supermarkets in St. James, Springfield, Chicopee, Northampton, Ware, Southbridge, Worcester, Milford, Wilbraham and Ludlow. The device was inserted some time between Dec. 19 and 21. Another device was placed at a terminal at the Westfield location between Dec. 19 and Jan. 12.

Big Y said all of the terminals have since been inspected and the company is working with police. It's asking all shoppers to check their bank or credit card statements for any suspicious activity.

