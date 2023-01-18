Big Sister Boston looking for new mentors "in the city and beyond"

BOSTON - The Big Sister Association of Greater Boston is looking for some new mentors.

For more than 70 years, they have put young girls and women at the forefront of all their decisions.

"To be 100 percent invested in girls means that we are all about our girls here in the city and beyond," President and CEO Annissa Essaibi George told WBZ-TV.

"We know more than ever that our girls need our support, that they need our investment, that they need our interest in them today and in their futures and through mentoring, we can do that."

Annissa mentions mentoring for good reason. January is National Mentoring Month and Big Sister Boston is in the middle of a month-long campaign called "31 Big Days." The goal is to recruit a new Big Sister each day of the month and that includes in all the surrounding areas.

"We are not just Boston centric, we represent 69 cities and towns around the greater Boston area and we need women in each one of these communities, to step up, to step in and to impact the lives of girls."

There are many mentoring programs, so finding a spot to help has never been easier.

"We do have school-based programs. We have some 'big for a day' opportunities. We also have the new girls' network, so young professional women, because I do believe that mentoring should be multi-generational," Essaibi George said.

She adds that the benefits don't just happen for the girls, but for the mentors as well

"For bigs, that success is seen starting day one. That fulfilment of living for and with a greater purpose, we see that play out in our bigs starting day one," Essaibi George said.

For more information, visit their website.