Billerica woman says ice cream company's listeria outbreak caused her miscarriage

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Billerica woman says in lawsuit her miscarriage was tied to listeria outbreak in Big Olaf ice cream
Billerica woman says in lawsuit her miscarriage was tied to listeria outbreak in Big Olaf ice cream 00:26

BILLERICA – A Billerica mother is suing an ice cream company after she said a listeria outbreak tied to their products caused her miscarriage.

The woman said she was 11 weeks pregnant when she ate Big Olaf ice cream in Florida.

She got sick two weeks later and learned about her miscarriage.

Health Department officials have since linked the ice cream to a listeria outbreak.

The woman is asking for more than $30,000 in damages.

So far the ice cream company has not responded to the lawsuit.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 9:15 AM

