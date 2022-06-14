Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at Big E in October

WEST SPRINGFIELD – Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd will preform on the final day of the Big E in West Springfield this fall.

The concert will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 in The Big E Arena as part of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour."

In 2019 the band began the first leg of its farewell tour. But after the COVID pandemic began, members decided they wouldn't be hanging their instruments up quite yet.

"This past year has been very difficult on so many people, including us and our families. I think you realize once something is taken away from you, you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life," lead singer Johnny Van Zant said.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Big E website. Concert tickets include admission to the Big E.