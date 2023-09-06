Watch CBS News
Northwestern University and the Santa Fe Institute research finds eating a big breakfast could help prevent jet lag

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - New research encourages travelers to eat a big breakfast at their destination to avoid jet lag.

Adjusting to a new time zone can ruin a trip, causing fatigue, trouble sleeping, headaches, and an upset stomach. Jet lag occurs when your body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm, is out of sync with the surrounding environment and this can be influenced by sunlight and mealtimes.

Now scientists at Northwestern University and the Santa Fe Institute have discovered that eating a big meal in the early morning in the new time zone may help people overcome jet lag, whereas constantly shifting meal schedules or having a meal at night can make matters worse.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

