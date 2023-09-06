Northwestern University and the Santa Fe Institute research finds eating a big breakfast could help prevent jet lag

BOSTON - New research encourages travelers to eat a big breakfast at their destination to avoid jet lag.

Adjusting to a new time zone can ruin a trip, causing fatigue, trouble sleeping, headaches, and an upset stomach. Jet lag occurs when your body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm, is out of sync with the surrounding environment and this can be influenced by sunlight and mealtimes.

Now scientists at Northwestern University and the Santa Fe Institute have discovered that eating a big meal in the early morning in the new time zone may help people overcome jet lag, whereas constantly shifting meal schedules or having a meal at night can make matters worse.