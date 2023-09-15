Watch CBS News
Biden approves disaster declaration for New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEW HAMPSHIRE - President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for New Hampshire that will help with recovery efforts from July's severe storms and flooding,

Federal funding will cover the emergency work and replace or repair facilities that were damaged. 

Certain nonprofit organizations and local governments in Belknap, Caroll, Cheshire Coos and Sullivan are eligible

First published on September 15, 2023 / 7:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

