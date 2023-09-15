Biden approves disaster declaration for New Hampshire

Biden approves disaster declaration for New Hampshire

Biden approves disaster declaration for New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for New Hampshire that will help with recovery efforts from July's severe storms and flooding,

Federal funding will cover the emergency work and replace or repair facilities that were damaged.

Certain nonprofit organizations and local governments in Belknap, Caroll, Cheshire Coos and Sullivan are eligible.