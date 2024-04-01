"Beyond Words" brings actor's portrayal of a Harvard professor's parrot to Cambridge stage

Actor portrays parrot in "Beyond Words" at Central Square Theater

CAMBRIDGE - It's something you don't see every day on stage. An actor, portraying a parrot.

But the new play "Beyond Words", at Central Square Theater in Cambridge features that unique storytelling tool in the piece about Harvard Professor Dr. Irene Pepperberg.

Alex the parrot

For decades, Dr. Pepperberg worked to teach her African Grey Parrot, Alex, how to communicate and solve problems.

"By the end of their time together Alex had the cognitive abilities of a five-year-old and the emotional intelligence of a two-year-old, much to everyone in the establishment's surprise," Jon Vellante who plays Alex said.

Dr. Pepperberg worked with Alex for 30 years and proved those who were critical about her research, wrong.

She thinks the stage is the perfect place to tell his story.

"Having him being portrayed as a person allows him to express things that he would have could he have done so. If a human playing a parrot does things are that are a little bit unparrot-like, it's theater. It's part of the whole experience," Dr. Pepperberg told WBZ.

Portraying a parrot

Director Cassie Chapados said the cast spent a lot of time experimenting with the ways a bird might move, but having Dr. Pepperberg in the rehearsal room was invaluable.

"To have the person who is literally the expert in the world on this specific kind of science, to be able to ask those questions? It's great. It's so wonderful," Chapados said.

Stephanie Clayman portrays Dr. Pepperberg in the piece, and thinks the play addresses many issues that are front and center in our world today.

"The role of women in science, how we're treating animals, how we're treating the environment, how we're treating the planet. They're all completely present," Clayman said.

Beyond Words runs at the Central Square Theater through April 14.