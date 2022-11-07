Teen brothers start non-profit 'Beyond the Crisis' to help people suffering from hunger

NATICK – Camden and Colton Francis are just teenagers. But two years ago, after watching the news and seeing people suffer from hunger, they decided to do something.

The siblings started a non-profit organization based in Natick called Beyond the Crisis.

Colton said it was challenging to get the organization started because he was only 12 at the time, and his brother was 17.

But the brothers' work has paid off.

"We now that we are making a difference in our community and that's meaningful for my brother and I," Camden said. "Our community around us, there's food insecurity and it's an issue that's not addressed enough in the news. So my brother and I wanted to see how we could outreach to certain families."

With the help of family and friends, the brothers got the leg work done. They've made relationships and partnered with over 35 food suppliers. Now they are able to feed more than 100,000 food insecure individuals each year.

"It's definitely a really good feeling, a special feeling to know as teenagers that you can make a difference in others' lives," Colton said.

Their goals are not only local. Beyond the Crisis wants to make changes on a national scale. Their voices are heard in Washington as they were invited to the White House virtual conference for food insecurity.

Camden and Colton said the experience has brought them closer together as well.

"Just working with him and understanding that we have different strengths and being able to put that together is really special," Colton said.

For more information on Beyond the Crisis, click here.

"It's just exciting man," Camden said. "Waking up every morning and knowing you have a passion that you are interested in and it's helping other people and that's what we are here to do."