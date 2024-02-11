Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Beyoncé announces new album during 2024 Super Bowl after Verizon commercial hints at music drop

By S. Dev

/ CBS News

Beyoncé announced Sunday evening that she's dropping a new album, minutes after starring in a clue-laden Verizon commercial about "breaking the internet" that aired shortly after the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

The project, which appears to be a country album, will be released on March 29 and was described as "act ii" of the three-act project that began with Beyoncé's critically acclaimed "Renaissance" album, which she released in 2022.

The surprise news came in the form of a grainy video posted to her website and Instagram account that showed a group of men in cowboy hats in the middle of a desert ogling a giant billboard of Beyoncé (also in a cowboy hat) posing above the words: "TEXAS! HOLD 'EM." 

The video ends with Beyoncé previewing a country song about Texas, the state in which she was born and raised.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Beyonce, in a white cowboy hat, and Jay-Z during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
S. Dev

S. Dev is a news editor for CBSNews.com.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 9:39 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.