Beverly teen creates homemade snowmaker ahead of cold snap

BEVERLY - A Beverly teen is taking advantage of this weekend's cold snap by building a homemade snowmaker.

"I usually build an ice rink in my backyard, but this year I filled it up, all ready to go, and there was a hole in it. All of the water leaked out," said 15-year-old Aidan Gates. "I was like why not make a snowmaker? So, I bought all of the things, and tried it out."

Gates plans to build a 6-foot-high ski jump in his backyard. This includes a ramp to drop into it.

His contraption is built from tubing, multiple power washer lines, and compressed air. He learned how to build it by watching videos online. The compressed air runs from his basement out to poles in the backyard.

Aidan Gates uses a homemade snowmaker in his Beverly backyard CBS Boston

"There's a certain mix you need to get, and once you get that mix, you start making snow," Gates explained. "The more humidity, the lower temperature you need. You can make snow at 32 degrees if humidity is 20%."

Gates says his parents are on board with his plan. He did buy all of the equipment himself, but they are footing the water bill.