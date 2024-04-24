Watch CBS News
Beverly drummer celebrates 100th birthday on his drums

BEVERLY - Drummer Roger Wonson celebrated his 100th birthday by playing with his band Voltage at his senior living facility on Wednesday.

The 100-year-old drummer said it was actually his brother that got him started on the drums.

"When he was 18 and I was 12, he was more interested in girls than the drums, so I said, 'Gee can I practice on the drums?' and he said 'Sure.' So that's the way it started," Wonson recalled.

Wonson, a World War II veteran, turned 100 on April 20. His secret to a long life? Don't worry about the things you can't control.

