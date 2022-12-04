Man dies following gyroplane crash at Beverly Regional Airport

BEVERLY – A 66-year-old man died after he was rushed to the hospital Sunday when his gyroplane crashed at Beverly Regional Airport.

It happened just before noon on Sunday.

Beverly police said it is not yet clear exactly what happened, but it is believed the aircraft was landing at the time.

The man was taken to Beverly Hospital with critical injuries. The Essex District Attorney's office confirmed Monday that the man later died.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.