Better Business Bureau warns of scams targeting people who want to help Lewiston, Maine victims

Better Business Bureau warns of scams targeting people who want to help Lewiston victims

BOSTON - When a tragic situation happens, like the deadly mass shooting in Lewiston, scammers are waiting to take advantage of your empathy and kindness.

If you are planning to make a monetary donation, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the most important thing you can do is verify, whether it's a social media post asking for donations or a crowdfunding site. If you are donating through a crowdfunding site, the BBB said it's also a good idea to review their 'posting procedures.' You also need to be cautious of appeals that don't explain what the money will be used for.

"Unfortunately, scammers attack when the iron is hot, right? And when people see a very emotional issue. They want to act quickly, and these unscrupulous people take advantage of that. So, we're encouraging people. If you're on social media platforms and you see a picture, don't just believe that it is actually a family member, or, you know, a friend or colleague—because they can simply cut and copy a picture they have found online, [or] create a way in which you can donate," explained Paula Fleming, the chief marketing and sales officer for the BBB of Eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont.

When it comes to making a legitimate donation to help the Lewiston community, Fleming said there are a couple of safe places to start. This includes the Attorney General's Office, the governor's office and the Maine Philanthropy Center. Charities can also be vetted by clicking here.