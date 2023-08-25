Wolfeboro, New Hampshire named America's second-best 'Small Lake Town'

Labor Day weekend travel tips Labor Day weekend travel tips 03:09

WOLFEBORO, N.H. - The perfect lakeside getaway can be found right here in New England, one magazine says.

Travel + Leisure recently published its 2023 list of America's Best Small Towns, and the runner-up for Best Small Lake Town went to Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

"Picture it: Wood-clad Chris Craft speedboats bobbing by the docks in summer, colorful ice-fishing huts dotting the lake in winter, trees lit up gold and red against the quaint New England village scenery come autumn," Travel + Leisure writes. "The tiny town of Wolfeboro, NH — dubbed 'the oldest summer resort in the U.S.' — sits between Lake Winnipesaukee and Lake Wentworth and has been a go-to getaway spot since New Hampshire was still an English colony."

Wolfeboro has a population of just under 6,500. The town website says Wolfeboro is so popular because of "its unmatched scenic beauty and its small town New England character."

The winner was in the Land of 10,000 Lakes — Grand Marais, Minnesota.

Travel + Leisure said it polled contributors and travel experts to come up with nominees for the best small towns, "and chose the destinations we believe our readers will enjoy the most right now."