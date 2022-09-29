Watch CBS News
Town outside Boston makes Fortune's list of '25 best places to live for families'

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."

Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."

Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability.

"The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.

Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family."

"We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     

Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.

Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 

