Two Boston hospitals are among America's best, U.S. News says

Mass General, Brigham and Women's make best hospitals "Honor Roll"
BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual ranking of the nation's best hospitals, and two in Boston make the Top 20.

Massachusetts General Hospital is eighth and Brigham and Women's Hospital is 14th on the magazines "2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll."

Last year, Mass General came in fifth, while the Brigham was in the same spot. The Brigham was also ranked fourth in cancer treatment again through its association with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. 

Earlier this year, Mass General received approval from the state for a $2 billion expansion project in downtown Boston.

Mayo Clinic took the top spot for the seventh year in a row.

The ranking is based on ratings for 20 benchmark procedures and 15 specialty care areas. This year, new ratings cover ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgery.

