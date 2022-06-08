These are the best diners in New England, according to Food & Wine

WORCESTER - New Englanders love their diners. According to the New England Historical Society, "the diner has a long and proud history in New England," with several landing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Food & Wine recently published a list of "The Best Diners in Every State," as chosen by the magazine's editors. Below are the picks for our diner-loving region:

In Massachusetts, the decades-old Miss Worcester Diner made the cut. Food & Wine recommends the house-made corned beef hash at the diner that "began life as a show model for the Worcester Lunch Car Company, responsible for building some of the first diners in existence."

"Things are very different now around here, but nothing has been able to shake the popularity of this lovable little establishment, where there's barely enough room to turn around inside," the magazine states.

Another Worcester Lunch Car got the nod in New Hampshire. Gilley's PM Lunch in Portsmouth was built back in 1940 and is recognized for its "beautiful vintage porcelain and oak interior." Food & Wine says the house-made Beans & Dogs special is "a true taste of New England."

The Palace Diner in Biddeford with a 15-seat lunch counter bills itself as "Maine's oldest diner." It was actually built in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1927 and is one of two Pollard diner cars left in the country, the owners say. The magazine says Palace Diner is worth the trip "for crispy potatoes like you've never had."

Waitress Cat Dussault pours a cup of coffee at the Palace Diner in Biddeford. Gordon Chibroski/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

In Vermont, Food & Wine went with the Blue Benn in Bennington. This 1940s Silk City dining car was built in New Jersey and is one of the state's most popular diners, even though it only seats about 40, the magazine said.

To the south, Food & Wine recommends stopping at Jigger's Diner in East Greenwich, Rhode Island for old-school johnnycakes and Connecticut's Laurel Diner in Southbury for homemade corned beef hash.

Click here to see the full list.