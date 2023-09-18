"Best Colleges" rankings: Several universities in Massachusetts land at the top

Berklee College of Music helps people with disabilities explore their love of the arts

CAMBRIDGE - Massachusetts is known for being home to some of the most prestigious universities in the world, and a revamped ranking of the "best colleges" for 2024 backs that up.

The state appeared in two of the top three spots for "Best National Universities" in the analysis by U.S. News & World Report. MIT was second and Harvard University tied with Stanford University for third. Princeton University in New Jersey took first.

Boston College (39), Tufts University (40), Boston University (43), Northeastern University (53), Brandeis University (60), UMass Amherst (67) and WPI (82) finished in the top 100 of the national university rankings.

Two schools in the western half of the state were named the best liberal arts colleges in the country. Williams College in Williamstown was ranked first, followed by Amherst College. Wellesley College tied for fourth.

The magazine says this year's list "placed a greater emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students, demonstrating the most significant methodological change in the rankings' history."

The rankings no longer take into account class size, faculty with terminal degrees, alumni giving, high school class standing, and whether graduates borrow federal loans. Instead, a large portion of a school's rank looks at "success in enrolling and graduating students from all backgrounds with manageable debt and post-graduate success."

