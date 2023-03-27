Cambridge tops ranking of 'best cities to live in America'

Cambridge ranked 'best city to live in America'

Cambridge ranked 'best city to live in America'

Cambridge ranked 'best city to live in America'

CAMBRIDGE - There's no better American city to call home than Cambridge, according to a new list.

Rankings and review website Niche has released its roundup of the best cities to live in - and Cambridge was ranked #1 for the first time.

The city that's home to some of the world's top colleges and universities got an "A+" grade for nightlife, family living, outdoor activities, commuting and health and fitness. It also got an "A" for diversity and public schools.

Some of the drawbacks, however, include the weather and affordability.

According to Zillow, the average home price in Cambridge is just under $900,000.

Finishing behind Cambridge on the "best cities" list are Arlington, Virginia; The Woodlands, Texas; Naperville, Illinois and Columbia, Maryland.