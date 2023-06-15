Watch CBS News
Bernardston police charge armed man with impersonating officer

By WBZ-News Staff

BERNARDSTON – Police in western Massachusetts have charged a man with impersonating a police officer.

Bernardston police said the man, who has not been identified, was driving a car that had lights on the roof and looked a lot like a police cruiser.

bernardston-police-impersonator-2-1.jpg
Bernardston police said a man was impersonating an officer. Bernardston Police

Officers stopped the driver Tuesday and arrested him on several charges.

Police said he was wearing a tactical vest with a police-style badge pinned to the front. He allegedly had a gun, handcuffs, knifes, and other police equipment.

bernardston-police-impersonator-1.jpg
A tactical vest and weapons being used by a man who was allegedly impersonating a police officer. Bernardston Police

According to Bernardston police, there is no threat to the public.

Police said the man is known for similar issues in New Hampshire.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

June 15, 2023

