Bernardston police charge armed man with impersonating officer

BERNARDSTON – Police in western Massachusetts have charged a man with impersonating a police officer.

Bernardston police said the man, who has not been identified, was driving a car that had lights on the roof and looked a lot like a police cruiser.

Officers stopped the driver Tuesday and arrested him on several charges.

Police said he was wearing a tactical vest with a police-style badge pinned to the front. He allegedly had a gun, handcuffs, knifes, and other police equipment.

A tactical vest and weapons being used by a man who was allegedly impersonating a police officer. Bernardston Police

According to Bernardston police, there is no threat to the public.

Police said the man is known for similar issues in New Hampshire.