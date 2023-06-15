Bernardston police charge armed man with impersonating officer
BERNARDSTON – Police in western Massachusetts have charged a man with impersonating a police officer.
Bernardston police said the man, who has not been identified, was driving a car that had lights on the roof and looked a lot like a police cruiser.
Officers stopped the driver Tuesday and arrested him on several charges.
Police said he was wearing a tactical vest with a police-style badge pinned to the front. He allegedly had a gun, handcuffs, knifes, and other police equipment.
According to Bernardston police, there is no threat to the public.
Police said the man is known for similar issues in New Hampshire.
