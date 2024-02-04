Berklee student talks about what it's like to work on a Grammy-nominated album

Berklee student talks about what it's like to work on a Grammy-nominated project

BOSTON - For two Berklee students watching the Grammys, they'll be paying attention to the winner of the Best Música Mexicana Album.

Marianna Matyja, a Berklee student, and Víctor Badillo, who graduated from Berklee in 2022, contributed to Lupita Infante's "Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes," which has been nominated for the Best Música Mexicana Album.

Matyja said on the morning of the Grammy Awards that she was feeling, "very excited and stressed."

Matyja said she was in her second semester at Berklee College of Music in Boston when her friend Badillo asked her to record a project he was working on.

"I was like, 'Yes, of course,'" Matyja said. "We are friends, and I am doing everything for him. I didn't know who it was for, and it was very special, I think. I remember I was so focused to do it perfectly...."

But Matyja didn't think the album would end up as a Grammy nominee. Although she'll be watching the Grammys, Matyja also said she'll be working - because she's still a college student.

Matyja, who is also a DJ, music producer and composer, has her own album of electronic music coming out in the spring. "It will be myself there and also artists from Berklee and around the world," she said.

Now, she just has to wait to wait for Sunday night to see if Infante's album wins.

"I don't even know how to say how that feels," she said. "It is just crazy how this even happened, and I am very glad that Victor gave me the opportunity to work with this."