Berklee Indian Ensemble nominated for Best Global Music Album Grammy

BOSTON -- This weekend's Grammy awards will feature performances from some of the biggest artists in the world but for one local group, their nomination is already making history.

The Berklee Indian Ensemble has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

Alumni from the famed Boston-based institution have amassed more than 300 Grammy wins to date. This nomination, however, marks the first Berklee College of Music organization to receive a nomination.

The Berklee Indian Ensemble consists of 98 members from nearly 40 countries. About a dozen of its members are heading to Los Angeles to attend the Grammys.

Rohith Jayaraman first joined the ensemble as a student and more than a decade later, remains in with the group as a performer and leader.

"There are a decent amount of nerves," said Jayaraman. "Just honored that we get to be there and get to be in the space with other amazing musicians."

Annette Philip founded the ensemble and said she always strived to inspire the group to reach for the highest pillars of the music industry.

"All I am feeling is immense gratitude and excitement," said Philip. "Very grateful to be here and very excited to see what is going to happen."

The Berklee Indian Ensemble will have their category announced at a pre-Grammy's ceremony that will stream on the Grammys' website.

The members of the ensemble headed to Los Angeles will also be attending the televised program Sunday evening.

