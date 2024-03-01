Massachusetts artists with disabilities get to showcase work at Bentley University exhibit

Bentley University opens new exhibit that showcases Mass. artists with disabilities

Bentley University opens new exhibit that showcases Mass. artists with disabilities

WALTHAM - A new exhibit is now open at Bentley University's RSM Gallery that showcases Massachusetts artists with disabilities.

"It doesn't matter who makes the art. It's just the art that matters," said the exhibit's co-curator Beth Kantrowitz.

Face to Face is a collection of portraits created by professional artists working at Vinfen's Gateway Arts in Brookline. Gateway Arts is a nonprofit that gives adults with disabilities a place to enhance, showcase, and even sell their artwork.

"They are very proud of themselves and to call themselves artists," said Gateway's Artistic Director Bil Thibodeau.

Thibodeau says the program also allows artists to come together in their community, express themselves, and work as professionals.

"There's one artist we have who doesn't say much, but his work speaks volumes," explained Thibodeau. "Giving them a voice they may not always have the opportunity to and the opportunity to show their works."

The exhibit is displayed inside Bentley University's library and RSM Gallery Curator Danielle Krcmar is hopeful it will speak to Bentley students.

"I think that art and entrepreneurship have a lot in common. Artists have to be self-starters and have to be able to be people of many trades and you have to market yourself to do that," she explained. "So I think that ethos connects to business students."

Krcmar added that the gallery is purposefully opening during Bentley's Disability Awareness Week.

"The full humanity and creativity present in humans with disabilities is really important to see and understand," she explained.

Face to Face is open and available to the public until April 5. You do not have to be a student to enjoy RSM Gallery. Gallery hours are synonymous with Bentley University Library hours.