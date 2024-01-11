Watch CBS News
#ThumbsupforDec: Bentley hockey hosting fundraiser for Sarah Wroblewski's son battling cancer

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bentley hockey hosting fundraiser for Sarah Wroblewski's son Declan
Bentley hockey hosting fundraiser for Sarah Wroblewski's son Declan 01:33

WALTHAM - The Bentley University hockey team will host a special fundraiser for the family of WBZ meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski on Friday night. Sarah's three-year-old son Declan is battling brain cancer.

Proceeds from ticket sales, raffles, and games will go towards helping Declan and his family in their time of need.

Declan Sarah Wroblewski
Sarah Wroblewski's son Declan  CBS Boston

"It's amazing the community support we've received, and I think this is just one of those moments that we're looking forward to," Sarah said. "Seeing our friends, our family, a fun night of college hockey, and we're supporting Declan along the way."

A ceremonial puck drop with Declan's siblings will be held before the 7:05 p.m. game. For more information and to purchase tickets CLICK HERE.  

January 11, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

