Litchfield, NH Police Chief Benjamin Sargent accused of sexually harassing subordinate

LITCHFIELD, N.H. – Benjamin Sargent, the police chief in Litchfield, New Hampshire, was arrested after allegedly sexually harassing a subordinate.

Attorney General John Formella announced the 43-year-old was charged with a Class B misdemeanor of official oppression.

Prosecutors allege that Sargent "knowingly committed an unauthorized act, which purported to be an act of his office" in order to sexually harass the victim between December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

Sargent was released on personal recognizance bail and scheduled to be arraigned on January 12.

If convicted, Sargent faces a fine of up to $1,200.

