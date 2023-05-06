Benches dedicated outside Marshfield Police Department in memory of David Moeykens and Danny Sheehan

MARSHFIELD - Through music, prayer and moving thoughts of reflection, two young boys' lives were honored on Saturday at the Marshfield Police Department.

With the support of Team Edna, two memorial stone benches were dedicated in memory of David Moeykens and Danny Sheehan. Both boys died of brain cancer.

David was a freshman at Marshfield High School when he was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 14. He died 19 months later.

"He was so kind," said his mother, Lori Moeykens. "He loved this town. He loved his family and friends. He just had a special heart."

Many of David's teammates took part in the ceremony.

"He never wanted anybody else to feel bad for him. He always wanted everybody to see the smile on his face," said John Violissi.

Danny Sheehan, better known as Aquaman, was only 8 years old when he passed.

"Consistent gratitude. As I have mentioned, a diagnosis of cancer, terminal illness, it can be isolating and we have never felt that. We have felt the consistent love and especially today. From everything from Danny's swearing-in as a police officer to the monumental parade that was had for him just prior to his services. The community has been here for us," said his mother, Natalie Sheehan.

And both moms have a message for others battling cancer.

"Be an advocate — the best advocate you can be for yourself and for your child in the healthcare community," Sheehan said.

"You take one day at a time," said Moeykens. "Hug your kids."

A community coming together in love for two families with two very special children.

"Danny and David fought beside each other with cancer and now David and Danny benches are here beside each other," Sheehan said.