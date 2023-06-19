Ben Haith recalls designing the Juneteenth flag -- in Boston

BOSTON - Hundreds gathered around the flagpole at the Dillaway-Thomas House in Roxbury for Juneteenth celebrations Monday. The ceremony consisted of music, poems and guest speakers to mark the significance of the day. The guest of honor was Ben Haith.

The 80-year-old lives in Norwich, Connecticut, but spent roughly 35 years in Boston. It's where he worked alongside some of the greats, including the late Mel King.

It was in 1997 when Haith came up with the idea to create a flag for the Juneteenth holiday. Only recently has it became a federal holiday, but Haith, and others in the black community, have known of its significance for decades.

"It means an awakening," said Haith when asked what Juneteenth meant to him. "I just think we are living in an interesting time. Young people are important to me. You are what we call the future generation."

Ben Haith designed, in partnership with Lisa Jeanne Graf (not shown), designed the Juneteenth flag.

The flag Haith designed, in partnership with Lisa Jeanne Graf, features a star at its center. That star represents Texas, the Lonestar State, where the last enslaved people were freed. There is a rising star surrounding it symbolizing a new day of freedom. The entire image is set in red, white and blue.

"Our ancestors were a part of this country even though many of them were in captivity," said Haith. "A lot of people have come to understand that, particularly young people."