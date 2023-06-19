Watch CBS News
Local News

Ben Haith recalls designing the Juneteenth flag -- in Boston

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Ben Haith recalls designing the Juneteenth flag -- in Boston
Ben Haith recalls designing the Juneteenth flag -- in Boston 02:14

BOSTON - Hundreds gathered around the flagpole at the Dillaway-Thomas House in Roxbury for Juneteenth celebrations Monday. The ceremony consisted of music, poems and guest speakers to mark the significance of the day. The guest of honor was Ben Haith. 

The 80-year-old lives in Norwich, Connecticut, but spent roughly 35 years in Boston. It's where he worked alongside some of the greats, including the late Mel King. 

truitt-juneteeth-flag-vo-new-01-frame-0.jpg
On the Juneteenth flag, the star represents Texas, the Lonestar State, where the last enslaved people were freed. There is a rising star surrounding it symbolizing a new day of freedom. The entire image is set in red, white and blue.  WBZ News

It was in 1997 when Haith came up with the idea to create a flag for the Juneteenth holiday. Only recently has it became a federal holiday, but Haith, and others in the black community, have known of its significance for decades. 

"It means an awakening," said Haith when asked what Juneteenth meant to him. "I just think we are living in an interesting time. Young people are important to me. You are what we call the future generation." 

xdraw-truitt-juneteenth-flag-1-frame-9512.jpg
Ben Haith designed, in partnership with Lisa Jeanne Graf (not shown), designed the Juneteenth flag. WBZ News

The flag Haith designed, in partnership with Lisa Jeanne Graf, features a star at its center. That star represents Texas, the Lonestar State, where the last enslaved people were freed. There is a rising star surrounding it symbolizing a new day of freedom. The entire image is set in red, white and blue. 

"Our ancestors were a part of this country even though many of them were in captivity," said Haith. "A lot of people have come to understand that, particularly young people." 

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.