Belmont Police ask parents not to drive kids to school this year

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BELMONT - Belmont Police are asking parents not to drive their kids to school this year because of traffic. 

Police said that they receive complaints every year about the traffic surrounding all six public schools. In a public letter from the police chief, he urged people to consider other commuting options to help relieve traffic, such as bussing, parking farther away and walking, or walking their child from home.

Posted by Belmont, MA Police Department on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

School begins on September 6 in Belmont. If parents have no choice but to drive their kids to school, police are asking them to be patient, and listen to the crossing guards in the area. 

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 2:38 PM

