Belmont Police ask parents not to drive kids to school this year

BELMONT - Belmont Police are asking parents not to drive their kids to school this year because of traffic.

Police said that they receive complaints every year about the traffic surrounding all six public schools. In a public letter from the police chief, he urged people to consider other commuting options to help relieve traffic, such as bussing, parking farther away and walking, or walking their child from home.

School begins on September 6 in Belmont. If parents have no choice but to drive their kids to school, police are asking them to be patient, and listen to the crossing guards in the area.