Belmont Police search for missing 12-year-old Jonathan McHugh

Belmont Police looking for missing 12-year-old Jonathan McHugh

BELMONT - Belmont police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who attends Chenery Middle School.

Jonathan McHugh was last seen at the Washington Street school at 9 a.m. Wednesday. He 5'4" and weighs about 100 pounds.

Jonathan McHugh of Belmont. Belmont Police Department

He was last seen wearing a white Champion sweatshirt and gray pants. He was carrying a maroon backpack.

Anyone who has seen McHugh should contact Belmont police.