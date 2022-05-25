Belmont Police search for missing 12-year-old Jonathan McHugh
BELMONT - Belmont police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who attends Chenery Middle School.
Jonathan McHugh was last seen at the Washington Street school at 9 a.m. Wednesday. He 5'4" and weighs about 100 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white Champion sweatshirt and gray pants. He was carrying a maroon backpack.
Anyone who has seen McHugh should contact Belmont police.
