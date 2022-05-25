Watch CBS News
Belmont Police search for missing 12-year-old Jonathan McHugh

By CBSBoston.com Staff

Belmont Police looking for missing 12-year-old Jonathan McHugh
BELMONT - Belmont police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who attends Chenery Middle School.

Jonathan McHugh was last seen at the Washington Street school at 9 a.m. Wednesday. He 5'4" and weighs about 100 pounds.  

Jonathan McHugh of Belmont. Belmont Police Department

He was last seen wearing a white Champion sweatshirt and gray pants. He was carrying a maroon backpack.

Anyone who has seen McHugh should contact Belmont police.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 7:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

