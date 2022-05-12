Watch CBS News
Man arrested for making 'false bomb threat' at Belmont High School

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BELMONT (CBS) -- A man was arrested Thursday for making a false bomb threat at Belmont High School.

Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac said in a statement that a 39-year-old from Ossipee, New Hampshire was arrested at a Holiday Inn in Peabody.

"The Task Force officers were working off an arrest warrant that was obtained by Belmont detectives for the charge of making a false bomb threat," MacIsaac siad.

The threat was called into the town's joint communications center on Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. Classes at Belmont High School were canceled on Wednesday after the threat.

No students were in the building at the time, though there were some staff members who were evacuated.

The decision was made to close school for the day while officers began a sweep of the building, but by 9 a.m., the building was deemed safe.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 3:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

